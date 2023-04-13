The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of 23 candidates for the assembly elections in Karnataka. This comes a day after the release of its first list of 189 candidates. The party is yet to announce 12 more candidates.

The latest list doesn’t include the names of six sitting MLAs’, including CM Nimbannavar (Kalaghatagi), MP Kumaraswamy (Mudigere), and Madal Virupakshappa (Channagiri).

Out of the 23 candidates, two are women. Name of former Chief Minister and MLA from the Hubballi-Dharwad constituency Jagadish Shettar has not figured in the list.

BJP’s first list

BJP released its first list of 189 candidates on April 11. The list had 30 Schedule Caste, 16 Scheduled Tribe and 32 Other Backward Classes(OBC) candidates.

Out of the total 189 candidates, 52 are new faces.

In the list, nine sitting MLAs’ were dropped, including a former Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Current CM Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his home turf Shiggaon. Sitting minister V Somanna will take on Congress CM candidate Siddaramaiah in Varuna consistency