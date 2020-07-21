Karnataka Govt to regulate supply of Remdesivir to private hospitals

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Karnataka Government to regulate the supply of Remdesivir to private hospitals to check black marketing and hoarding. Currently, Remdesivir which is now available in the government hospitals henceforth will be supplied to private hospitals through the government supply chain.
A decision to this effect was taken at the Covid-19 task force committee meeting. The committee is to be formed to supervise and recommend the purchase of equipment and medicines for Covid treatment. The committee will be headed by ACS, ITBT Department.
Approval for purchase of equipment and upgradation of existing facilities at government hospitals at the cost of ₹500 crore. The committee also decided to hike the salaries of doctors and nurses. This hike is applicable for the next six months.
The Task Force meeting which was incomplete on Monday, concluded today attended by all in-charge ministers along with Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
Other decisions
The other important decisions taken by the task force committee meeting are:
* Four lakh antigen test kits and five lakh swab test kits to be purchased to ramp up testing.
* Approval for additional drugs for treatment of Covid -19 patients.
* Government fixes the rate for Covid tests at government and private labs - ₹2,000 for government referred cases and ₹3,000 for self-reporting cases.
* Strict action will be initiated against private hospitals which charge more than the government fixed rates for Covid testing.
* Private hospitals are to reserve 50 per cent beds for the government for Covid treatment. Remaining 50 per cent can be utilized by the private hospitals for Covid and non-Covid treatments.
* Private hospitals to provide treatment under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (ABARK) for Covid patients. Those cases in which treatment does not cover under the scheme can be charged as per the user charges.
* 2,59,263 N-95 masks and PPE kits are procured for the safety of healthcare workers.
* The Oxygen pipeline will be connected to 4,736 beds in 17 government medical colleges. This will enable high flow oxygen for these beds and be beneficial for future use as well.
* 16 RTPCR and 15 Automated RNA extraction units will be established to ramp up testing. This will help to achieve the target of 50,000 tests per day.
* Ayush Doctors to get ₹48,000 monthly pay, MBBS doctors to get ₹80,000 and Nurses to get ₹30,000 as a monthly salary for the next six months.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...