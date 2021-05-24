Karnataka recruits 1,763 doctors to strengthen health sector

Karnataka so far has 446 people affected by Mucormycosis (Black fungus), said Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education.

“Of the 446 people affected, 433 have been admitted to hospitals, and 11 are in home isolation. Instructions have been given to shift them to the hospital as well. 12 people have died so far due to the infection,” he told reporters.

So far, the Central government has supplied 1,150 vials of Amphotericin B and the state has requested 20,000 vials for the treatment of mucormycosis.

“I have personally discussed this with Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. Apart from district hospitals all 17 government medical colleges have been prepared for the treatment of Black fungus,” he said.

Doctors recruitment

To strengthen the state’s health sector, 1,763 doctors and general practitioners have been recruited, said Dr Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with experts to review the mucormycosis situation in the state, the minister said, “a notification has been issued regarding the direct recruitment of 1,763 doctors. 715 experts, 75 general medicine, 57 general surgeons, 145 gynaecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anesthesiologists, 153 paediatricians, 17 radiologists are being recruited. 1,048 general medical practitioners are also being recruited.”

“North Karnataka is facing shortage of doctors and this move will solve this issue,” he said. Gadag, Hubballi, Belagavi, Raichur and other districts will be given priority,” he added.

The minister said the state has 555 basic ambulances, 157 advanced ambulances. In addition, the Centre has provided 530 ventilators; these will be fitted onto the ambulances.

At the meeting, it was discussed to give telemedicine service effectively in all districts to control the pandemic.

Vaccination

On vaccination, the minister said 1.05 crore Covishield vaccine has been supplied by the Centre to Karnataka, 13.54 lakh have been procured by the state. Also, 13.10 lakh Covaxin doses have been procured. A total of 1.22 crore people have been vaccinated so far. At present, we have 11.46 doses of vaccine, which will be given to priority groups identified by the government.