Karnataka recruits 1,763 doctors to strengthen health sector

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Karnataka so far has 446 people affected by Mucormycosis (Black fungus), said Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education.
“Of the 446 people affected, 433 have been admitted to hospitals, and 11 are in home isolation. Instructions have been given to shift them to the hospital as well. 12 people have died so far due to the infection,” he told reporters.
So far, the Central government has supplied 1,150 vials of Amphotericin B and the state has requested 20,000 vials for the treatment of mucormycosis.
“I have personally discussed this with Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. Apart from district hospitals all 17 government medical colleges have been prepared for the treatment of Black fungus,” he said.
To strengthen the state’s health sector, 1,763 doctors and general practitioners have been recruited, said Dr Sudhakar.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with experts to review the mucormycosis situation in the state, the minister said, “a notification has been issued regarding the direct recruitment of 1,763 doctors. 715 experts, 75 general medicine, 57 general surgeons, 145 gynaecologists, 40 ENT specialists, 35 dermatologists, 142 anesthesiologists, 153 paediatricians, 17 radiologists are being recruited. 1,048 general medical practitioners are also being recruited.”
“North Karnataka is facing shortage of doctors and this move will solve this issue,” he said. Gadag, Hubballi, Belagavi, Raichur and other districts will be given priority,” he added.
The minister said the state has 555 basic ambulances, 157 advanced ambulances. In addition, the Centre has provided 530 ventilators; these will be fitted onto the ambulances.
At the meeting, it was discussed to give telemedicine service effectively in all districts to control the pandemic.
On vaccination, the minister said 1.05 crore Covishield vaccine has been supplied by the Centre to Karnataka, 13.54 lakh have been procured by the state. Also, 13.10 lakh Covaxin doses have been procured. A total of 1.22 crore people have been vaccinated so far. At present, we have 11.46 doses of vaccine, which will be given to priority groups identified by the government.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...