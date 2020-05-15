Karnataka reports 45 new cases, total tally crosses 1,000 mark

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Karnataka saw 45 new Covid-19 positive cases. Some of those who tested positive have travel history from Dubai and Chennai, while others are secondary contacts from patient No 653.
With today’s new cases, the State’s total tally has crossed the 1,000 mark and total deaths reported so far is 36 (one non-Covid) deaths and has seen over 476 discharges.
Dakshina Kannada saw the day’s highest number of cases at 16, and neighbouring Udupi saw 5 cases, while Bengaluru Urban saw 13 new cases, mainly from secondary contact from patient No 653. Districts of Chitradurga and Kolar saw new cases linked to travel history from Chennai.
The other district which saw new cases: Bidar – 3 cases, Kolar – 1 case, Chitradurga -2 cases, Shivamogga – 1 case, Hassan - 3 cases, Bagalkote – 1 case.
