Karnataka: Video of disposal of dead bodies in Ballari shocks State

Karnataka has reported 20 Covid-19 related deaths in 24 hours taking the total death toll to 246.

Following public furore over the way bodies were disposed in Ballari, the district administration apologised for the callous manner in which dead were disposed.

“A few videos have been circulating in social media since this morning, showing footage of burial procedures. An enquiry was ordered under additional deputy commissioner, Ballari and it was found that the video does belong to Ballari and comprises the burial of eight people who passed away after succumbing to Covid-19,” said a note from Ballari Deputy Commissioner, N S Nakul.

Crosses 15k mark

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted “Since last 8 days I am under home quarantine as few in my family tested positive for Covid. my test report has come negative today, I will return to my regular duties from tomorrow. With your good wishes my family members are recovering.”

As for the new positive cases, 947 cases were confirmed taking the tally to 15,242 new cases and total active cases are 7074.

The day saw 235 getting discharged. The total discharged so far is 7,918 cases. Patients in ICU are 271 .

Bengaluru continues to report high Covid-19 positive cases for over a week. The day saw the city reporting 503 cases, on Tuesday and total positive cases was 4,555 and active cases were 3916. On the discharge front, the city reported 10 today and so far 543 people have been discharged.