Karnataka: Video of disposal of dead bodies in Ballari shocks State

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Karnataka has reported 20 Covid-19 related deaths in 24 hours taking the total death toll to 246.
Following public furore over the way bodies were disposed in Ballari, the district administration apologised for the callous manner in which dead were disposed.
“A few videos have been circulating in social media since this morning, showing footage of burial procedures. An enquiry was ordered under additional deputy commissioner, Ballari and it was found that the video does belong to Ballari and comprises the burial of eight people who passed away after succumbing to Covid-19,” said a note from Ballari Deputy Commissioner, N S Nakul.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted “Since last 8 days I am under home quarantine as few in my family tested positive for Covid. my test report has come negative today, I will return to my regular duties from tomorrow. With your good wishes my family members are recovering.”
As for the new positive cases, 947 cases were confirmed taking the tally to 15,242 new cases and total active cases are 7074.
The day saw 235 getting discharged. The total discharged so far is 7,918 cases. Patients in ICU are 271 .
Bengaluru continues to report high Covid-19 positive cases for over a week. The day saw the city reporting 503 cases, on Tuesday and total positive cases was 4,555 and active cases were 3916. On the discharge front, the city reported 10 today and so far 543 people have been discharged.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
The July futures contract of natural gas on the MCX has been in a downtrend since early May after marking a ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...