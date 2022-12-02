Kashi and Tamil Nadu are two symbols of diverse and rich cultural and spiritual heritage that India is known for, and the Kashi Tamil Sangam celebrates the civilisation connect between the North and South, Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said in an address at Banaras Hindu University on Friday. The minister was the chief guest of an academic session on the theme of “Traditional Modes of Teaching in Tamil Nadu and its Impact.”

“There is diversity in our food, governance, etc but, we are united by our culture. It is like a garland with many colourful flowers,” he told businessline, and added that Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a good platform to help exchange ideas and knowledge.

He said people-to-people connect was integral to strengthen the spirit of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

He urged the people of Varanasi and Tamil Nadu to strengthen ties by exchanging postcards and inviting each other to visit their towns and cities. He also distributed some postcards among the members of the audience and told them to share their addresses with their counterparts from the other city.

Promoting regional languages

The minister said that the country had a long tradition of being a center of education in several fields including arts, engineering, medicine, literature and science. He said that the Brihadeeswara temple of Thanjavur and Sri Meenakshi Amman temple of Madurai are engineering marvels and display the level of knowledge in ancient India.

He said that promoting regional languages is important for the Centre.

He added that the promotion of Indian languages is among the priorities of the Government of India. The Ministeralso said that learning in Indian languages will help provide quality education to the public, while preserving culture and indigenous knowledge.