KCR wants more river water allocation for Telangana

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed concern over the Centre’s approach to faulty policies with regard to sharing of Krishna and Godavari river water and the AP Government’s “baseless and unnecessary fuss” over the projects being constructed in Telangana.
“We need to get 1,000 additional TMC in Godavari surplus water. Godavari has more catchment area in Telangana state. River Godavari flows in more area in Telangana and the State needs more water. Of the 2,000 TMC that goes into the sea, the Telangana state should at least be allocated 1,000 TMC more,” the CM requested the Centre.
The CM said that the State would place all data from Telangana at the forthcoming Apex Council meeting to make it clear the unjust stand taken by the AP government and the Centre. KCR expressed regrets at the AP government for lodging false complaints against Telangana.
“We are constructing projects based on our share of the river waters. It is not correct to raise objections on the projects whose allocation of water was agreed upon before the formation of Telangana, permissions given and huge funds spent,” the CM observed.
“The Central government is also raising unnecessary objections over releasing water from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar. Only after filling up of Nagarjunasagar project that other projects should be filled up with water. In fact, Srisailam is not an irrigation project. It is a hydroelectric project (Hydel power project). Without taking these facts into consideration, the Centre raising objections is not proper. As a State, Telangana has rights and is constructing projects based on its rights,” the CM said.
“In Godavari, Krishna basins, projects are constructed based on the State’s rights. The projects, which are being constructed now, were sanctioned at the time of formation of the State. Water allocations were made for these projects. Permissions from all the Institutions concerned were given including the Centre Water Commission (CWC). About ₹23,000 crore funds were already spent and 31,500 acres of land were acquired. Having made such a progress, calling them new projects is absurd,” he said.
“The Telangana Statehood movement began against the united AP rule as a dissatisfaction over projects not being completed despite the water allocations and discrimination being done on the Irrigation sector to the Telangana region,” Rao said.
The CM stated Pranahita-Chevella project was redesigned to construct Kaleswaram project, Kanthanapally redesigned to construct Sammakka Sagar, Rajiv Sagar, Indira Sagar redesigned to construct Sitarama Project, and Dummugudem is redesigned to construct Sithamma Sagar and that they are not new projects.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...