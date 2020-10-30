Kerala Agri Varsity offers online certificate course for fertiliser dealers

Kerala Agricultural University in collaboration with the Kerala Agriculture Development and Farmer’s Welfare has started a 15-day online certificate course on Integrated Nutrient Management for fertiliser dealers in the state.

The certificate course has been organised in view of the orders issued by the Ministry of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare, making it mandatory for fertiliser dealers to undergo a 15-day certificate course on Integrated Nutrient Management, to obtain and retain their licence for fertiliser dealership.

Agri input dealers in the country are a prime source of farm information to the farming community, besides the supply of inputs and credit. However, a majority of these dealers do not have formal agricultural education. It is to build the technical competence of fertiliser dealers in agriculture and to facilitate them to serve farmers better and to act as para-extension professionals that an online certificate course on INP has been introduced.

With the declaration of the unlock process, it has been decided that the course could be initiated with online theory classes for two hours daily for 15 working days and practical classes to be conducted in the KrishiVigyanKendras of the respective districts subsequently, in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Scientists of the Kerala Agricultural University would handle both the theory and practical classes. KAU has also prepared a comprehensive handbook for the course, which will be made available to the trainees for reference during the course.

The certificate course will be conducted by the Central Training Institute, Mannuthy, in co-ordination with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra under the Directorate of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University.