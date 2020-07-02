Kerala attracts ₹400-cr investments via Kinfra in 2019-20

Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) has facilitated investments worth ₹400 crore to the State in 2019-20, which is almost double, compared to the previous year.

The government agency was also instrumental in creating more than 4,000 new job opportunities in the State during the period, said Santhosh Koshy Thomas, Managing Director, Kinfra.

He pointed out that the agency has allotted 65.8 acres to set up industrial units and out of this, 84 new units have already started operation. Kinfra’s revenue has also gone up to touch ₹44.4 crore from ₹31 crore and notched a profit of ₹3.1 crore in 2018-19. The figure for 2019-20 is yet to be compiled.

It has allotted 1.4 lakh sq ft in 2019-20 vis-à-vis 1.31 lakh sq ft in the previous year.

Kinfra Park at Koratty has able to attract investments worth ₹250 crore. Ascend, the international investor meet held in January has also enabled to garner investments worth ₹2,000 crore, wherein Kinfra had signed 14 MoUs with investors during the meet. The Managing Director said that seven investors have remitted 10 per cent of the land value as earnest money deposit and commenced the process.

Currently, Kinfra has 25 industrial parks, 800 industrial units. In the last four years, the company has allotted 144 acres in which the State has able to notch up ₹680 crore investments and could generate nearly 7,000 job opportunities.

On the proposed Defence Park at Ottapalam, he said the project is under Modified Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Scheme of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. The ₹130-crore project is a Greenfield cluster for defence to be developed with financial assistance from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The agency has also received ₹40-crore grant from the Centre for the proposed mega food park in Palakkad which would be set up with modern infrastructure facilities along the value chain from the farm to the market. The number of units to be set up in the park would be 30 in an area of nearly 50 acres.