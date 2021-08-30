Kerala Covid numbers dip on first day of week

Test positivity rate (TPR) dropped steeply to 16.74 per cent in Kerala on Monday (around 19 per cent over the last few days) when 1,17,216 samples were tested. Daily new Covid cases also dipped in tandem to 19,622 (around 30,000 cases) and active pool to 2,09,493 (2,12,566 on Sunday).

Number of recoveries exceeded the number of daily cases on Monday but, in an aberration to the trend witnessed so far, hospital admissions actually saw a small increase to 30,826 (30,055 on Sunday). This will need to be subjected to close monitoring over the next few days, sources said.

Deaths back in three digits

Number of deaths counted in back to three-digits at 132 (after a freak case on the previous day when it fell to as low as 75), taking the cumulative toll so far to 20,673. The number has doubled ever since district-level counting began from mid-June after allegations of under-counting.

The State is going for a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday night as part of new restrictions being brought to bear on mobility to contain the spread of the virus. Shops will be allowed to remain open till 9 pm but all kinds of travel, except strictly unavoidable ones, will be banned.

The total lockdown on Sunday too has come into effect after a break on Independence Day and Onam. The new restrictions on nights as well as on Sundays have drawn flak from a group of health experts and Covid medical practitioners who say such curbs will only encourage crowding at shops and marketplaces.

Night curfew, Sunday lockdown

Monday also saw the pruned threshold of Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) of seven per cent (eight per cent earlier) being introduced in wards/panchayats to bring even more Covid-affected areas under a triple lockdown where shops and marketplaces need to close down by 7 pm.

Thrissur district topped the list of daily new cases with 3,177 on Monday, followed by Ernakulam (2,315); Kozhikode (1,916); Palakkad (1,752); Thiruvananthapuram (1,700); Kollam (1,622); and Malappuram (1,526). The sixth rank for Malappuram, usually a topper, also is thought to be an aberration.