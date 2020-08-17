Kerala gold case accused Swapna travelled thrice with suspended IAS officer to Gulf nations during 2017-18: ED

Sony HXR-MC88 camcorder: Shoot and stream like a pro
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar travelled thrice to the Gulf countries with Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, during 2017 and 2018, the Enforcement Directorate probing the money trails of the racket informed a court here on Monday.
The submissions were made before the special court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases, as the ED filed a petition for judicial remand of Suresh, Sarith P S and Sandeep Nair at the end of their custody with the agency.
The three were in ED custody since August 5.
Referring to the questioning of Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the ED said it was revealed that in April 2017 Suresh had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with him.
Again, in April 2018 the woman had travelled to Oman and met Sivasankar who was on a visit there then, and they returned together to India from the Gulf nation, it said.
“It is further revealed that during October 2018 A-2 (Suresh) and Sivasankar travelled together to UAE and returned together and this particular trip was coupled with the visit of the Chief Minister of Kerala to UAE for seeking the assistance of Indians there for flood relief in Kerala”, the ED submitted.
The court remanded the accused to judicial custody till August 26.
The ED also said Suresh kept the proceeds of the crime in a bank locker jointly operated with a third person as per the instruction of Sivasankar.
Also opposing the bail plea of the accused, the ED said an in-depth investigation into these aspects was to be conducted.
The bail application in the ED case is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.
Last week, the NIA special court and the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, here had dismissed the bail plea of the three.
The agency had questioned Sivasankar on Saturday for the second time.
It had earlier filed a written submission in the court that the officer, suspended after his links to Suresh surfaced, was fully aware that the integrity of the woman was dubious.
The agency which recorded the formal arrest of the three accused on July 22 while they were in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had on Friday informed the court that Suresh has claimed that she had “considerable influence” in the Chief Minister’s Office.
Sivasankar had also been interrogated earlier by the NIA and the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing separate cases related to the gold smuggling using diplomatic channels of UAE consulate through the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram.
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...