Kerala Governor may omit reference to CAA in address to Assembly

A new green future waiting to take root
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The Kerala Raj Bhavan is learnt to have officially informed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan would omit from reading the 18th paragraph in his official address to the State Assembly that convenes for session this morning.
The 18th paragraph apparently has reference to the “views” of the State government with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and should not form part of the address that sets out to put forth its “policies and programmes,” an official communication from the Raj Bhavan said.
The Governor and the State government have been engaged in a battle of wits over the CAA, which the latter holds as divisive and designed to further the “Centre's sectarian interests” and drive its “majoritarian agenda.”
Both the ruling LDF as well as the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have been holding protests against the Act, triggering accusations from the BJP on how each was competing with the other to pander to what was described as “interests of the minority vote banks.”
It is not the first time that a Governor would miss out reading a part of the prepared text of the policy address to the State Assembly, but, according to experts, there has been no precedent in which he has written in advance to the State government saying that he has objection to reading out a part.
This may suggest, on the face of it, a flash point in the ongoing feud between the head of the state and the head of the government, but only just, the experts said.
The prepared text handed to him in advance would remain in the official Assembly archives, irrespective of what he may choose to read out or not. On the other hand, if he were to digress from it and add his own statement, it would not get into the official records, the experts said.
TERI’s nano biofertiliser technology promises to be a game changer for farmers
The fuel that drives the millions of vehicles on Indian roads, be it petrol or diesel or gas, needs to be ...
Setting up renewable energy projects on wasteland conserves farm land and forests, thus protecting the ...
The new compact sedan has a genetic advantage. To boost its chances the Aura also tries hard to please back ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
A diversified presence across geographies and the Centre’s push for infrastructure spending augur well for the ...
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...