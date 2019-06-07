Kerala Health Minister meets Harsh Vardhan on Nipah

Following a Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, State Health Minister KK Shailaja met Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan here on Friday.

Central help promised

“They discussed the status and preparedness of the State for containment and management of the virus outbreak. The Union Health Minister is reviewing the status regularly. He has assured the Health Minister of Kerala all support from the Central government,” a release from the Health Ministry said.

Teams of experts from the Union Health Ministry and ICMR are already deployed in Kerala. Meanwhile, the condition of the 23-year-old confirmed Nipah patient has improved significantly. Up to 316 persons who were in contact with the patient are being closely monitored. “The condition of one positive case is stable. There have been no new cases. Seven other suspected cases have been found to be negative,” the statement said.