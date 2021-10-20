Kerala IT Parks showcase its strength at GITEX Dubai

Showcasing the competitive advantages and attracting investors and entrepreneurs, the Kerala IT Parks has opened a pavilion at GITEX Global 2021 technology fest in Dubai.

A delegation of 30 Kerala-based IT companies and 20 startups led by Kerala IT Parks CEO John M Thomas showcases the State's IT infrastructure and investment avenues under the theme Future Perfect to enterprises in the region.

John M Thomas said: “Kerala’s evolution as one of the leading IT hubs in the country is the result of a nurturing and enabling ecosystem developed by the Government. Through our participation at GITEX, we aim to engage with the global tech world and highlight our ability to meet the demands of the new digital economy.”

At GITEX 2021, Kerala IT will be unveiling a range of innovative products and services related to emerging technologies to potential partners and investors. Today, Kerala IT has the enterprise and expertise to power cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Robotics, Deep Machine Learning, Blockchain & FinTech, Big Data, Cloud and Quantum computing, AR/VR, Space science etc.

The Kerala IT Parks offers IT built up space/land parcels in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Domestic Tariff Areas (DTA) within its campuses across the Technopark Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark Kochi, Cyberpark Kozhikode and satellite IT parks.

The latest Kerala IT Policy invites private IT co-developers/IT companies to invest in IT infrastructure within the parks and support the growing demand of the Kerala IT ecosystem. Meeting the contemporary demands, the campuses are graduating into IT integrated townships under the ‘live-work-play’ model.