Kerala resident deported from UAE, arrested in rape case

The United Arab Emirates has deported a rape accused from Kerala, Muhamed Hafis Vattaparambil Umer, against whom an Interpol Red Notice was issued on the CBI’s request, an official said.
Following a successful operation by International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of the CBI and National Central Bureau of Abu Dhabi, Umer was traced to the UAE from where he was deported to India.
Upon his arrival on Monday, the CBI arrested Umer who was wanted by the Malappuram district police of Kerala, and handed over to the state police, they said.
It is alleged that Umer had raped a woman on December 24, 2017 at a railway retiring room of Thiruvananthapuram and later repeated the act at railway rest rooms and a rented house in Thrissur, Palakkad and Shoranur on different occasions on the promise of marrying her, they said.
Umer allegedly went back on his promise and fled to the UAE following which a case was registered against him at Ponnani Police Station, Malappuram district, they said.
On the request of Kerala Police, the CBI alerted the Interpol which issued a Red Notice against him on March 1, 2021.
