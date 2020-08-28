Kerala to set up India’s first International Women’s Trade Centre

Kerala will set up India’s first international women’s trade centre (IWTC), in consonance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at Angamaly.

This initiative aims to accelerate women entrepreneurship and secure gender parity while providing women with a safe place away from home to start new businesses, set up or expand, and get their products marketed globally, said Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Department of Social Justice, Women & Child Development.

He was rendering keynote address at the webinar on ‘Scaling up Opportunities for MSME Women Entrepreneurs in Kerala’ organised by FICCI Kerala State Council.

Besides serving as a facilitator to launch their own ventures, IWTC will enable women entrepreneurs to come forward and participate in international trade, enjoy greater economic benefits and enhance their competitiveness to tap market opportunities. REACH (Resource Enhancement Academy for Career Heights) is also aimed at empowering women with the required skills to ensure success in life, he said.

NSK Umesh, Executive Director-Invest Cell, KSIDC, said that “we have to recover from this severe pandemic. Kerala has already come across such crisis in the past and come out successfully. Make in Kerala is what is going to matter. NRKs are coming back in huge numbers. We have to come out with tangible projects.”

WE Mission Kerala of KSIDC aims at scaling up the women-led endeavours through comprehensive support measures, he said.