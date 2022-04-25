Kerala to strengthen tourism in Malabar region  

Kerala plans to strengthen tourism in Malabar region by renewing its focus on the travel map, Kerala Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja has said.

The department is developing tourism destinations upstate and making full use of them, he said. He was here to oversee the preparations for next month’s Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), billed as the country’s largest tourism industry congregation.

Alongside its emphasis on Malabar, Kerala Tourism is going ahead with giving worldwide publicity to its renewed post-pandemic activities such as Caravan Tourism, Champions Boat League and Responsible Tourism, Teja said. These have been accorded priority at the four-day KTM 2022 to be inaugurated on May 5, he added.

“Unlike the previous edition, KTM 2022 has more specialised segments. We have sellers who are into core tourism activities such caravan, houseboats, ayurveda, adventure, plantation and backwater resorts besides wedding destination and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions)” Shri Teja said, underscoring that the event has buyers from 69 countries and 25 states of the country.

“We will do aggressive pitching. We have our own strengths,” he reiterated, adding MICE tourism was already back in the state. “Meetings and weddings are on in Kerala. The state is hosting G20 Troika meeting this December,” he recalled, revealing the department’s plan to conduct road shows in all the big cities of the country and 30 major places abroad.

KTM Society President Baby Mathew said the upcoming event will give fresh lease of life not just to tourism but to other vital industries of the economy. “With buyers from as many as 69 countries coming, KTM 2022 is set to open Kerala’s tourism widows to the whole world,” he said. “MICE tourism is on its way back, and more relaxations in post-Covid era will further boost the segment.”

To boost Malabar tourism, KTM Society will be taking the event’s buyers from Kochi to upstate Kannur on chartered flights, he added.