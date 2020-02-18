National

Kerala tourism to hold trade meets in 10 Indian cities

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Kerala Tourism to hold tourism trade meets in 10 cities to provide opportunities for the trade and to interact with the industry players from Kerala.

During the Delhi visit on Tuesday, Kadakampally Surendran, Kerala's Tourism Minister also announced that the 11th edition of Kerala Travel Mart would commence on September 24, 2020. The event will be held from September 25-27 at Sagara and Samudrika convention centres of Cochin Port Trust in Willingdon Island.

It will focus on finding global buyers and exploring new markets for Champions Boat League (CBL), adventure tourism, and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

“Increase in domestic tourist footfalls is a firm reiteration of the fact that the powerful promotional campaigns connected with the people instantly," said Rani George, Tourism Secretary, Kerala.

Travellers from across India will find the state not only heritage-rich and enchanting but also a welcoming destination, especially with Vishu, Thrissur Pooram, and a host of other festivals lined up, she added.

