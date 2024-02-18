As part of its efforts to tap the domestic and global markets with its wide range of products, Kerala has unveiled a logo and web portal for the brand.

Launching the logo and the portal, Industries Minister P Rajeev said the branding would safeguard the interests of both the manufacturers and customers by assuring the quality and authenticity of the products based on well-laid protocols and certification.

The Kerala Brand logo stands by the motto ‘Nanma”, a Malayalam expression that signifies ‘Goodness’, the Minister said.

Kerala Brand envisages projecting the distinguishing features of products and services bearing Made-in-Kerala imprint to tap into the domestic and global market by highlighting their distinguishing features including quality, authenticity of raw materials, and the ethical practices followed in production, the Minister said.

The entrepreneurs who wish to market their products under the Kerala Brand can apply through the dedicated web portal www.keralabrand.industry.kerala.gov.in, set up by the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Kerala is already a globally established brand in education and health, which compares well with the standards of the developed nations. Now it is time that high quality products and services from the State make a global impact by marketing them under the unique Kerala Brand, the Minister said.

All major products from the State could be brought under the Kerala Brand step-by-step, ensuring their authenticity, quality, and workplace ethics. For this, clear-cult protocols will be laid down and digital facilities like hologram and QR Code leveraged to provide all details regarding each and every product.

One segment that holds immense scope for Kerala is food products, for which there is already an assured market. Similarly, all coconut oil mills in the State will be certified, the Minister said.

The branding exercise will help strategically position in the market a whole range of products, besides extending support to obtain high quality certification, facilitating e-marketing, extension of incentives under the Industrial Policy and expand market including export promotion.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit