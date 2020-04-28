KIOCL employees contribute for PM CARES Fund

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
The employees of KIOCL Ltd (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited) have contributed their one-day salary, amounting to ₹23.72 lakh, to PM CARES fund.
Quoting MV Subba Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIOCL Ltd, a press statement by the company said that ₹15 lakh has also been contributed to the Karnataka CM Relief Fund to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the above, an amount of ₹4.46 lakh has been deposited to Food Corporation of India towards the procurement of 200 quintals of rice, for providing food to migrant labourers located in different areas of Dakshina Kannada district, he said.
It may be mentioned here that the company has already contributed ₹10.10 crore to PM CARES fund.
To minimise exposure to infections that could cause serious illness, KIOCL Ltd has also distributed face masks, sanitizers, hand-gloves, food packets, etc. to the needy people in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, it said.
As per the advisory of the Centre, KIOCL Ltd released the monthly stipend to apprentices and trainees in the company and also wages to the contract workers engaged by the company to take care of their daily needs during the lockdown period, the statement said.
