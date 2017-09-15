Kisan Mukti Yatra begins in the South on Saturday

The Kisan Mukti Yatra, a nation-wide protest programme announced by over 160 farmers’ organisations across the country, will be kicked off in the South in Telangana on September 16.

The 160 organisations have formed the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Co-Ordination Committee (AIKSCC) a few months ago to organise protests demanding remunerative prices and relieve farmers from the debt burden.

The national executive of the AIKSCC includes Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar, Kavita Kuruganti and Ashish Mittal. The first phase was started in July in Madhya Pradesh and covered several States before culminating in Delhi on July 18 with a huge public meeting.

The second phase, which will begin on September 16, will cover Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karntaka.

The committee is planning to organise a huge public meeting in Delhi on November 20 and a Farmers’ Parliament to highlight the issues faced by the farmers.

In Telangana, about 25 farmers’ organisations are taking part in the yatra. The list includes Telangana Rythu Sangham, All-India Ryhtu Coolie Sangham, Telangana Rytanga Samithi, Telangana Rythu Coolie Sangham and Telangana Joint Action Committee.