Kochi Metro Rail submits revised DPR for canal rejuvenation project

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has submitted a revised DPR to the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) for environmental clearance for the IURWTS (Integrated Urban Regeneration & Water Transport System).

The tendering will start after KCZMA’s clearance. In the previous meeting, the authority had raised apprehensions on providing canal lock gates in the IURWTS project only, and had advised a holistic study of the entire Kochi catchment, including the upper reaches of the main rivers.

KMRL accepted the suggestions and removed the incorporation of canal lock gates in the project. It added that the incorporation of canal lock gates for mitigating floods in Kochi city as a whole would be taken up by the irrigation department or SDMA, after taking into consideration all factors.

KMRL has completed all the required surveys and finalised the concept plans for all projects.

Of the six canals, KMRL envisages making the entire Edapally canal navigable and connecting the Water Metro jetties in Eroor and Cheranaloor through Edapally canal

KMRL intends to tender for works on the market canal by January next year and begin works by February-end.

KWA is looking to integrate the entire sewage master plan of Kochi city with the IURWTS project. The STP plants and sewer lines will be executed by KWA, since it is the nodal agency for sewerage systems in Kerala.

KMRL has completed the demarcation of land required for the Edapally canal and an SIA study is in progress. The land acquisition process for other canals is also in progress.

KMRL will execute the Edapally canal on priority and anticipates to get land for the canal transferred and start the execution activities by August 2022.