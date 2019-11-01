KTR inaugurates TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park

Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The Green Industrial Park is jointly developed by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF).

This pollution-free industrial park has been constructed in 482 acres of land, attracting investments of ₹1,552 crore. The park can house more than 450 industrial units, providing direct employment of 19,000 and indirect employment of 30,000.

A skill development centre is also being set up at the park to train the local youth. With a walk-to-work concept, a housing colony is being built in 192 acres in the park premises. The government has provided the infrastructure and basic amenities and laid a road connecting it the National Highway.

The Minister said the MSMEs and industrialists are happy today with sufficient power supply to their industries. Telangana is now a power surplus State. The Government is able to provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, not just to industries but for agriculture and households.

KTR stated Telangana government will not let industrialisation happen at the cost of environment and green cover. He stated that lands have been given only to Green category industries, and not to red and orange industries in the TIF- MSME green industrial park.