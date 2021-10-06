Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Rahul, Priyanka visit victims’ families

Senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi visited the families of the farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri protests when a vehicle ploughed into the crowds.

The leaders, were detained briefly at Lucknow airport, but were later allowed to travel. Priyanka Gandhi, who had been in detention for the last three days at a guest house in Sitapur, was allowed to join the delegation, which included KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel.

Talking to reporters, Gandhi said in Lucknow they have been asked not to get out of the airport despite getting permission to visit the family members of the victims.

He said the BJP governments are scared of Opposition parties and that is the reason why they were not allowed to meet the family members of the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Earlier, talking to reporters in Delhi, Gandhi said just three people will be in there in his delegation so that they will not breach section 144 imposed in the area.

‘Farmers under attack’

Gandhi said the State Government has allowed members of Trinamool Congress and Bhim Army to visit the site. The Congress party also has a right to console the family members of the victims. The Aam Aadmi Party had also visited the family members of the victims on Wednesday.

He charged that the Centre is attacking the farmers and now they are even getting murdered. “It’s a systematic attack against the farmers,” he said. “Murderers and rapists are roaming free and those who voice against such atrocities are put behind the bars,” Gandhi claimed.

He said it is the duty of the Opposition to put pressure on the Government so that they take action against atrocities on farmers and poor people. “If we don’t do our duty, the government will protect the culprits,” he said.

Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chattissgarh also announced ₹50 lakh each to the families of deceased farmers. “Actually, this is giving a clear message to the country that Congress Party governments will stand for farmers and party appreciates former Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, who already directed the Chief Ministers to support the farmers,” said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) continued to demand the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, against whom an FIR has been filed regarding the death of the farmers. They said Ajay Mishra should be sacked from the Union government. They said their demand for the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is also pending.

“SKM issues an ultimatum to the UP and Union Governments that if these demands are not met, on the last rites day of the martyrs, a big programme will be announced,” the SKM said.