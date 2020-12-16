Land grabbers in Gujarat to face upto 14 years in jail

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced stricter punishments for land grabbing with a minimum jail term of 10 years and maximum 14 years.

The new provisions of Land Grabbing Prohibition Act- 2020 are considered historic with stricter punishments and time-bound resolution. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the enforcement of the new provisions of the act from today, ie December 16.

As per the provisions, anyone who illegally grabs land, provides money for the construction, threatens owner, extorts rent or helps in any such activity will fall under the definition of land grabber.

Special courts empowered with criminal and civil powers, will be set up in the State to discharge the cases relating to land grabbing within a period of six months.

The act was passed through the state legislature and has been approved by the Gujarat Governor.

The new provisions are aimed at safeguarding the land of its rightful owners it makes strict actions against land grabbers, anti-social elements.

A committee under the Chairmanship of each District Magistrate has been set up to prevent false complaints which may result in damage to the title records. This committee, which will scrutinise the applications made under the Act, will have District Development Officer, District Police Superintendent, Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, CEO of Urban Development authorities as members while Additional Resident Collector will be member secretary.

The committee will meet every 15 days and the complaints received through committee will be forwarded to zonal officers for investigations. Each stage of investigation is given a timeline, starting investigating officer who will have to obtain all information relating to case within five days.

“The Government is committed to not spare anyone who is involved in such illegal activities. The implementation of this law will be a landmark in the course of the time,” Rupani said addressing media on Wednesday.

The Committee will take a decision within 21 days from the day Investigating officer files his report. Once confirmed the case of land grabbing, a police complaint can be filed. The complaint has to be filed within 7 days from the day committee makes a decision and an FIR has to be filed within 30 days of the filing of the complaint. The investigation will be done at the level of DySP.

Further, the District Magistrate and the State Government are empowered to take Suo Moto Cognisance of case of high-profile land grabbers grabbing government lands.

This will help in taking unrestricted action against land grabbers. Rupani stated that such strict provisions will set example and impart fear among the land grabbers.