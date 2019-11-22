Lok Sabha members express diverse views on compulsory voting proposal

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Members in the Lok Sabha on Friday expressed diverse views on a private member’s bill seeking compulsory voting, with one from the BJP saying such a move would not be in the interest of democracy.
The Lower House was discussing ‘Compulsory Voting Bill, 2019’ that was moved by BJP’s Janardan Singh Sigriwal in July.
“I am not in favour of compulsory voting,” BJP’s Satyapal Singh said. Singh, a former Mumbai Police Commissioner, also said that having compulsory voting requirement would not be in the interest of the democracy.
Participating in the discussion, BJP member Gopal Shetty supported the idea, and emphasised that voting percentage should increase in the country. He also said values should be assigned to votes for criminals contesting elections, depending on the cases pending against them.
Ravi Kishan (BJP) said voting should be made compulsory as it was necessary for forming a strong government like the one which India is seeing today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
N K Premachandra (RSP) expressed apprehension on the proposal saying that right not to vote was also a democratic right of the citizens. The better way, he added, should be to encourage and motivate people to participate in the electoral process in large number.
Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy demanded that the government should do away with electronic voting machines. He also said that voting cannot be made compulsory in a country like India as coercion has no place in the democratic process.
Bhagirath Chaudhary (BJP) said intellectuals should come out of homes and vote as it would strengthen the democratic process. His party colleague Pushpendra Chandel demanded that the government should do away with NOTA as it was not helping the democratic process.
Another BJP member, PP Chaudhary said that it was not possible to enforce compulsory voting, but voters can be incentivised for walking up to the ballot. He pointed out that there are countries which take note of voters not casting their votes, which is mentioned on their driving card in terms of marks. If they exceed a particular number, their driving licence is either cancelled or not renewed. This, Chaudhary said, can be explored and implemented through Aadhaar card which is used for several schemes.
He added that the voting enthusiasm is highest in civic body polls and lowest in parliamentary polls. He cited more personal by candidates at the local bodies.
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...