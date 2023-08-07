The Lok Sabha secretariat has notified the restoration of membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction in a criminal defamation case for his ‘Modi’ surname remark. He will continue to represent the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

“In view of order dated August 4, 2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated March 24, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” read a notification issued on Monday.

Gandhi had to forego his membership after he was awarded imprisonment by a court in a matter related with his alleged remarks on the Modi surname. He did not get any relief from the High Court, following which he moved the Supreme Court. On August 4, the apex court stayed his conviction which was ordered by the judgment dated March 23, 2023 of the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat.

Gandhi is now expected to lead the debate from Opposition bench on the no-confidence motion against the Centre, scheduled to begin on August 8.