Longevity finance: Gift-City regulator IFSCA sets up expert committee

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 14, 2021

Panel comprises experts from banking, insurance, wealth management, fintech, and legal sectors

Gift-City regulator IFSCA has set up an expert committee to recommend approach towards development of Longevity Finance Hub in the Gift-City in Gujarat and provide a road map for the same.

The expert committee is being co-chaired by Kaku Nakhate, President and Country Head (India), Bank of America, and Gopalan Srinivasan, Ex-CMD, New India Assurance Company Limited.

The committee members comprise leaders from the entire longevity finance ecosystem including from areas such as banking, insurance, wealth management, fintech, legal, compliance and management consultancy, an official release said.

Global estimates suggest that there are one billion people in the silver generation (a global cohort of individuals aged 60 and older) with a combined spending power of $15 trillion and the size is ever expanding.

Development in medicinal science and technology will support extending of lifespan and longevity of the silver generation. It is estimated that by 2040, there will be more members of the silver generation than people under 20. This demographic change will throw open new challenges and opportunities especially in the areas of wealth management, health, insurance, and other investment products, the release added.

This has prompted the International Financial Services Centre Authority to set up an expert committee.

Published on July 14, 2021

