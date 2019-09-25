LS member Shobha Karandlaje assures financial help to Kashmiri students in Karnataka

Financial help to Kashmiri students studying in Karnataka assured. Lok Sabha member, Shobha Karandlaje said “I have come across some media reports that Kashmiri students studying in different parts of India including Karnataka are facing difficulties in receiving funds from their home due to the prevailing condition following the abrogation of Article 370. I am told that the students in Karnataka are finding difficult to pay their hostel fees and meet their basic expenses.”

Assuring help, she said “I want to assure the students from Kashmir that I will call on the Karnataka Chief Minister and prevail upon the state government to protect the genuine interests of the students of Kashmir studying in Karnataka.”

“The current situation prevailing in Kashmir is temporary and we are in transition. Abrogation of Article 370 was a historical national necessity that has been taken in the overall interest of the unity, integrity and internal as well as external security of the country,” she added.

The BJP Government's decision to scrap Article 370 has been overwhelmingly welcomed not only within India but world over.

Karandlaje claimed “Kashmir will also prosper in the near future in the aftermath of the removal of Article 370. Normalcy will soon return to the valley.”