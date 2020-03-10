National

Madhya Pradesh political crises: 19 congress MLAs resign

PTI Bhopal | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

As many as 19 MLAs of the ruling Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, most of them believed to be loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday sent their resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, sources said.

“We have received resignations of 19 MLAs through e-mails with attachments,” a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

Further details are awaited.

