Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh seek ‘oxygen’ trains

With States like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh asking railways regarding movement of oxygen carrying trucks using trains, the ‘Oxygen Express’ will run to other destinations as well. Earlier, Railways have already announced plans to run ‘Oxygen Express’ to Maharashtra.

“We have received queries from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh State governments. Trains will be planned soon,” said Railway Ministry official.

On how many trains can be run to multiple locations, the official said that railways has sufficient rolling stock. “Rakes will be placed for loading as and when we get indents. State governments are planning in consultation with us,” the official said.

Railways is already on track to run ‘Oxygen Express’, which will use wagons of Indian Army maintained by Railways.

The first train is supposed to be loaded for Maharashtra. Delhi, which has been seeking oxygen from the Centre, has earlier said that oxygen meant for the State was getting diverted to other States and had sought Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s intervention to restore the supply.

Sourcing points

Uttar Pradesh will be sourcing oxygen from Air Water, Jamshedpur; Inox Bokaro; Linde Rourkela. Liquid Oxygen from Rourkela, Bokaro (to be moved to Bhopal) has been given on Wednesday at 1 pm by the Madhya Pradesh State government. The government have asked commercial and unloading point details. Thereafter, planning of movement shall be done.

Second oxygen special train – carrying around seven-eight empty tankers – from Lucknow to Bokaro and back, will start Wednesday. “Many more are planned in the coming days,” said a railway official.

Pointing out that Maharashtra and Vishakhapatnam have made such arrangement, IAS officer Awanish Kumar Awasthi from Uttar Pradesh, wrote to railways on April 18 with a similar request seeking for availability of ramp that can manage these over dimensional-cargo.