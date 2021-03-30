Maha farmers worried about sugarcane crushing

Nearly, 188 sugars mills in Maharashtra have crushed 951.94 lakh MT sugarcane to produce 993.79 lakh quintal sugar. Even as 68 mills have stopped crushing, farmers worried with cane standing in the field are approaching Karnataka mills to take the cane for crushing. However, with many mills in bordering parts closing operations, farmers are worried about sugarcane crushing.

“Mills have to speed up operations to harvest all the sugarcane. The majority of mills in Satara are ensuring that they take all cane for crushing in their zone as elections for director body of mills are on cards in the next few months. But still, the problem of excess cane will prevail,” says Mohan Patil from Satara.

In Kolhapur, farmers have already dispatched tonnes of sugarcane to sugar mills in Karnataka. “But now many mills in border areas have closed operations and farmers will have to wait till mills in the district take the cane for crushing,” said P D Chavan, a farmer from Kolhapur. Many mills are speeding up the cane cutting process with harvesting machines.

The State government’s warning to impose lockdown if people fail to follow the stipulated norms to curb Covid-19 spread has added to the worries of farmers. Many cane cutting groups are already on the way back to their hometowns.

According to the Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA) mills in Marathwada and Ahmednagar regions will start closing soon, while most mills in the sugar belt of Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli regions will continue in April. ISMA has stated that the pace of closure of mills is lower than the last two crushing seasons.

West Indian Sugar Mill Association (WISMA) has assured farmers that all available sugarcane in the State will be crushed. “All operations including harvesting and processing will be completed. Mills will crush all available sugarcane and there will no leftover sugarcane in Maharashtra. There were some issues about excess sugarcane in some parts, but now mills have lined up sugarcane crushing in these areas, said Ajit Chougule of WISMA. He added that all sugarcane will be crushed by mills in the State as mills in Karnataka have almost completed crushing season.

However, farmers are not sure if their cane would be lifted by sugar mills. Earlier experiences show that farmers were pushed into distress after cane dried in the fields.

Sugarcane farming is the source of livelihood for nearly 2.5 crore people in rural Maharashtra. The sugarcane industry provides direct employment to about 1,65,000 workers, besides over eight lakh workers engaged in harvesting and transport operations every year for six months.