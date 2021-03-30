Maha farmers worried about sugarcane crushing

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Nearly, 188 sugars mills in Maharashtra have crushed 951.94 lakh MT sugarcane to produce 993.79 lakh quintal sugar. Even as 68 mills have stopped crushing, farmers worried with cane standing in the field are approaching Karnataka mills to take the cane for crushing. However, with many mills in bordering parts closing operations, farmers are worried about sugarcane crushing.
“Mills have to speed up operations to harvest all the sugarcane. The majority of mills in Satara are ensuring that they take all cane for crushing in their zone as elections for director body of mills are on cards in the next few months. But still, the problem of excess cane will prevail,” says Mohan Patil from Satara.
In Kolhapur, farmers have already dispatched tonnes of sugarcane to sugar mills in Karnataka. “But now many mills in border areas have closed operations and farmers will have to wait till mills in the district take the cane for crushing,” said P D Chavan, a farmer from Kolhapur. Many mills are speeding up the cane cutting process with harvesting machines.
The State government’s warning to impose lockdown if people fail to follow the stipulated norms to curb Covid-19 spread has added to the worries of farmers. Many cane cutting groups are already on the way back to their hometowns.
According to the Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA) mills in Marathwada and Ahmednagar regions will start closing soon, while most mills in the sugar belt of Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli regions will continue in April. ISMA has stated that the pace of closure of mills is lower than the last two crushing seasons.
West Indian Sugar Mill Association (WISMA) has assured farmers that all available sugarcane in the State will be crushed. “All operations including harvesting and processing will be completed. Mills will crush all available sugarcane and there will no leftover sugarcane in Maharashtra. There were some issues about excess sugarcane in some parts, but now mills have lined up sugarcane crushing in these areas, said Ajit Chougule of WISMA. He added that all sugarcane will be crushed by mills in the State as mills in Karnataka have almost completed crushing season.
However, farmers are not sure if their cane would be lifted by sugar mills. Earlier experiences show that farmers were pushed into distress after cane dried in the fields.
Sugarcane farming is the source of livelihood for nearly 2.5 crore people in rural Maharashtra. The sugarcane industry provides direct employment to about 1,65,000 workers, besides over eight lakh workers engaged in harvesting and transport operations every year for six months.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...