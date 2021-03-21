Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on a shaky wicket as pressure mounts on to sack Anil Deshmukh

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra appears to be on a shaky wicket as pressure mounts on sacking Anil Deshmukh as the Home Minister following disclosures of the former Mumbai Police chief.
While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has come out backing Deshmukh, sources in Shiva Sena say that Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray wants him out until investigations on the allegations made by Param Bir Singh are completed.
Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, must resign over the allegations made by the former Mumbai police commissioner, Param Bir Singh.
Fadnavis said that the party would launch an agitation seeking his resignation.
He said that the matter cannot be investigated till Maharashtra’s Home Minister stays on his post. But it must also be remembered that former Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal had also sought posting at Centre after a falling out with the State Home Minister. His confidential report sent to the Chief Minister had also prominently mentioned corruption charges.
Fadnavis also hit out at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar who came out in defence of Deshmukh, saying that the veteran leader is fleeting away from the truth.
Singh, who was until recently Mumbai Police Commissioner, on Saturday set off a political firestorm by writing a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh was indulging in corruption and had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector, Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.
Veteran political analyst, Nagesh Kesari said that the letter had become a tool in the hands of the BJP to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Uddhav Thackeray. It could be used to invoke Article 365 of the Indian constitution and bring Presidential rule to the state.
The way the Antila bomb scare cases have been treated, transfer of the Singh has been effected and Waze’s arrest has been handled shows the political immaturity on all the main leaders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Thackeray Government in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly should not have given full support to the Mumbai police. The monsoon season is still two months away, but the dark clouds of uncertainty have gathered over Maharashtra’s political landscape, he said.
Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government is a three-party government led Shiv Sena and supported by Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, also addressing the media on Sunday, called for a fair and impartial probe by an outside agency into the controversy surrounding Mumbai policeman Sachin Waze and the support provided by top leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP in Maharashtra.
Many allegations have surrounded Waze, and for many years he was suspended. He was brought back into the Mumbai police force because many officers had fallen sick during the COVID pandemic. But after all, under whose pressure he was brought back. Was under pressure from Shiv Sena? Chief Minister or Sharad Pawar? Prasad asked.
He asked that on this whole matter, what is the Chief of the Nationalist Congress Party’s position, Sharad Pawar? Former Police Commissioner Singh had said that Pawar was also briefed by him and was told that money is being demanded. What was the briefing made to Pawar?
Prasad added that since Pawar is not holding any position in Maharashtra Government, how can the Police Commissioner brief him?
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Eighty per cent of marketers decreased their influencer marketing budget during lockdown, says a survey by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...