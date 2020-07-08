Maharashtra CM condemns vandalism at BR Ambedkar home, orders probe

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday warned that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of the vandalism incident at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s house.
Some goons had made an unsuccessful attempt to break into and vandalise Rajgruha, the house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Tuesday evening. Rajgruha hast been converted into a memorial for the late Dr Ambedkar and is located at Dadar’s Hindu Colony in central Mumbai. Unidentified persons had vandalised the pots kept at the premises. They had also damaged the CCTV cameras at Rajgruha, Hindustan Times reported.
The Maharashtra CM strongly condemned the incident and said that the authorities would take strict action against the “goons.”
“It is shocking that some goons broke into Rajgruha premises and started shouting. This building is revered not only for the followers of Ambedkar but for the entire society. Our bibliography on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is preserved in this building. This is the pilgrimage site for all the people of Maharashtra,” CMO Maharashtra tweeted (translated from Marathi).
“The government will not tolerate those who insult Rajgruha. I have given strict action orders to the police,” CMO added.
Previously, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai police has launched a probe into the incident.
“The attack on Dr. Ambedkar's residence 'Rajgruha' in Dadar by some unknown persons today is a protest. The police are immediately investigating the matter, and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Deshmukh had tweeted (translated from Marathi).
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...