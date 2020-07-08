National

Maharashtra CM condemns vandalism at BR Ambedkar home, orders probe

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday warned that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of the vandalism incident at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s house.

Some goons had made an unsuccessful attempt to break into and vandalise Rajgruha, the house of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Tuesday evening. Rajgruha hast been converted into a memorial for the late Dr Ambedkar and is located at Dadar’s Hindu Colony in central Mumbai. Unidentified persons had vandalised the pots kept at the premises. They had also damaged the CCTV cameras at Rajgruha, Hindustan Times reported.

The Maharashtra CM strongly condemned the incident and said that the authorities would take strict action against the “goons.”

“It is shocking that some goons broke into Rajgruha premises and started shouting. This building is revered not only for the followers of Ambedkar but for the entire society. Our bibliography on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is preserved in this building. This is the pilgrimage site for all the people of Maharashtra,” CMO Maharashtra tweeted (translated from Marathi).

“The government will not tolerate those who insult Rajgruha. I have given strict action orders to the police,” CMO added.

Previously, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai police has launched a probe into the incident.

“The attack on Dr. Ambedkar's residence 'Rajgruha' in Dadar by some unknown persons today is a protest. The police are immediately investigating the matter, and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Deshmukh had tweeted (translated from Marathi).

