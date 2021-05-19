Maharashtra gives nod to set up National Institute of Medicinal Plants

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
The Maharashtra Government, at its Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, approved a proposal for setting up the National Institute of Medicinal Plants over 50 acres in the Sindhudurg district. It will be developed as a one-stop centre for all matters relating to medicinal plants and will collaborate with the Central and State Government, a media statement issued by the Chief Minister Office said.
The facility will be set up at Adali village in Dodamarg taluka of the district. Dodamarg is a part of Western Ghats with huge biodiversity. However, it is a hilly and remote taluk in the district.
The media statement said that the 50-acre land parcel belongs to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. Under the Union Ayush Ministry, the establishment of the National Medicinal Plants Institute will create employment opportunities for the locals and directly or indirectly benefit the State.
