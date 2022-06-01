Maharashtra government orders disbursal of ₹50,000 each to kin of Covid-19 deceased

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse ₹50,000 each to the kin of 17,000 persons who died of Covid-19 related complications.

The State Revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action. The Government sanctioned the amount to 17,000 applicants. Maharashtra’s official Covid-19 death toll stood at 1,47,860 as of Tuesday.

The State reported 711 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 506 cases were reported in Mumbai while 33 were reported in Pune.

‘No need to panic’

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently said that the State Government was keeping a close eye on the number of Covid-19 cases and that people must not panic. He added that the government will take appropriate steps and keep people informed.

Last week, for the first time, B.A. 4 and 5 variants were found in the State, as per the report of the Whole Genomic Sequencing (WGS) conducted in coordination with the Pune-based B.J. Medical College.

Four patients of B.A. 4 variants and three of B.A. 5 variants have been found in Pune. “The new variant has been identified in a WGS conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and has been confirmed by the Indian Biological Data Center (IBDC), Faridabad,” the State Health department stated last week. All these patients are from Pune and of them, four are in the age-group of more than 50 years and two are in the age-group of 20-40 years while one is below 10 years.

BMC concerned over rising cases

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that testing for Covid-19 will be ramped up as the test positivity rate in the city has jumped to six per cent. The BMC observed that daily new cases have rapidly increased in the city. The recovery rate is at 98 per cent; about 97 per cent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with BMC officials on Wednesday to discuss the rising number of cases in the city. With monsoon around the corner, the CM asked the BMC to keep its health facility ready even for other patients. He also asked the administration to keep Jumbo Covid centres ready to tackle the rising number of cases. The BMC has also approached private hospitals in the city to tackle the rising number of patients.