After Telangana, Maharashtra woos Tesla to set up a manufacturing unit in the State

After Telangana Minister invited Tesla to Telangana, Maharashtra Minster Jayant Patil invited the company to set up a manufacturing unit in the State, promising to provide all necessary help.

On January 12, Pranay Pathole asked Elon Musk about any further update as to when Tesla will launch in India. Musk. in his reply tweeted the next day, saying, “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government.”

On Sunday, Jayant Patil, one of the senior Ministers in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, in his tweet to Musk, stated, “Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you with all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.”

Earlier, KT Rama Rao, Industry and Commerce Minister of Telangana, had tweeted, “Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner with Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top-notch business destination in India”.

The Maharashtra government has been trying to attract Tesla since 2020 when State Industries Minister Subhash Desai held a video call with the Tesla team inviting the electric car maker to Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai had informed the Assembly that talks are on with Tesla to open its production unit in the State. Last year, Desai told the State Assembly that Tesla had not opened its production unit in Karnataka. It has begun building its retail outlet and administrative office there.

“We have been informed that a similar outlet will be opened in Mumbai soon. Based on the response to its e-vehicles, Tesla will finalise its production unit plan in India. The State government is discussing possibilities of the company opening the unit in Maharashtra,” Desai had told elected members.