Maharashtra issues directive on Christmas celebrations

In view of the Covid pandemic, the Home Department of Maharashtra has issued an advisory on Wednesday urging the Christian community to limit the number of worshippers to 50 for the Christmas mass.

The State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh has also appealed to celebrate Christmas this year in a simple manner and follow the Home Department’s guidelines..

The advisory has said that the number of choir singers should be restricted to ten. The social distancing norms should be followed and each singer should be provided with a separate mic. Disinfection should be carried out in the church premises and masks along with sanitizers should be used by all the worshippers.

Senior citizens and children below ten years should avoid going to the churches and celebrate the Christmas festival at home. They should participate in the Christmas mass at home via online platforms, the advisory said.

The worshippers should not touch the Xmas trees and the Christmas crib depicting scenes of the life of Jesus in the churches. The thanksgiving mass on December 31 should be planned and held before 7.00 pm, the advisory added.