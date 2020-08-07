Maharashtra reports 11,514 new cases of Covid

Maharashtra reported 11,514 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1.46 lakh. The state also reported 316 deaths due to the viral infection.

But there was a silver lining to the cloud, as the day also saw 10,854 patients being discharged, taking the total number of discharged patients to 3.16 lakh.The recovery rate in the state is 65.94 per cent.

A press statement issued by the State Health Department said of 24.87 lakh laboratory samples, 4.79 lakh samples have tested positive (19.28 per cent) so far. At present 9.76 lakh people are in home quarantine and 37,768 in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

According to the data shared by the Department, the global mortality rate is 3.77 per cent. Domestically, Gujarat has the highest mortality rate of 3.82 per cent, Maharashtra is a close second at 3.50 per cent, followed by Delhi at 2.87 per cent; the average for the country as a whole is 2.05 per cent.

Further, 70 per cent of the people who died of Covid in Maharashtra had symptoms of co-morbidities.