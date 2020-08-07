Maharashtra reports 11,514 new cases of Covid

Picking up the threads in Punjab
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Maharashtra reported 11,514 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1.46 lakh. The state also reported 316 deaths due to the viral infection.
But there was a silver lining to the cloud, as the day also saw 10,854 patients being discharged, taking the total number of discharged patients to 3.16 lakh.The recovery rate in the state is 65.94 per cent.
A press statement issued by the State Health Department said of 24.87 lakh laboratory samples, 4.79 lakh samples have tested positive (19.28 per cent) so far. At present 9.76 lakh people are in home quarantine and 37,768 in institutional quarantine, the statement said.
According to the data shared by the Department, the global mortality rate is 3.77 per cent. Domestically, Gujarat has the highest mortality rate of 3.82 per cent, Maharashtra is a close second at 3.50 per cent, followed by Delhi at 2.87 per cent; the average for the country as a whole is 2.05 per cent.
Further, 70 per cent of the people who died of Covid in Maharashtra had symptoms of co-morbidities.
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
While NBFCs were allowed to lend over 75 per cent of the value of gold, the RBI had restricted banks from ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...