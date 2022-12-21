Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the government will establish a task force to keep a close watch on the Covid-19 related developments in the State.

“We are coordinating with the union government. We will form a committee or a task force that will keep a close watch on changing developments and make suggestions to the government. The State will implement the suggestions accordingly,” said Fadnavis in the ongoing State Assembly session in Nagpur.

Related Stories Health Minister Mandaviya to review Covid situation amid spurt in cases in US, China Union health ministry on Tuesday urged all States, UTs to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants READ NOW

He was replying to the question raised by the Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar that the State government must take necessary precautions against the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak in China and other countries.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, “ The news of rising Covid cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA.”