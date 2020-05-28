National

Maker Village Start-up ties up with UN for decontamination device to fight Covid spread

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

Maker Village Kochi has come up with an agile multi-purpose decontamination device that can sanitise items ranging from N95 masks to vegetables, thus checking the spread of Covid.

‘Lumos’ has been designed specifically to address the coronavirus pandemic, but the certified UVC medical-grade disinfection system can also kill an array of pathogens. These include SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, germs causing different types of influenza and MS2 bacteriophage besides several strains of bacteria and fungi.

Designed by Devaditek Innovations at Maker Village, the hardware start-up has already begun production and is getting ready for supply to various institutions and hospitals across the State.

Lumos, which collaborates with the Collegiate Congress under the United Nation’s Master Plan initiative, is also being distributed overseas where the pandemic has hit the hardest. The first lot is getting shipped to Mali, Ecuador, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Haiti, with the support of the Collegiate Congress of the UN Master Plan.

“We have been receiving orders from within the country and abroad,” says Sumith C Mohan, Director, Devaditek. “We are planning to ramp up the production after completing the initial shipment.”

The bacterial count testing of the Lumos was performed at the RGCB facility in Kochi.

With the support of the State’s start-up infrastructure, Devaditek intends to deliver high-quality technological solutions for fighting Covid. The design and production of Lumos have been a collaborative effort of doctors, healthcare professionals, engineers and innovators. The chamber uses UVGI (ultraviolet germicidal irradiation) technology for disinfection.

