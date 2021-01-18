Malaysia woos Indian travellers

Wooing Indian travellers, Malaysia’s Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) has conducted its 4th annual Penang road show in India at Kochi. The show was carried out fully virtually.

The hybrid format ensures maximum outreach of the road show to Penang, Malaysia’s largest travel markets. The virtual business meets connected Penang and Malaysian sellers to qualified Indian buyers from different industry segments, including business events, leisure travel, weddings, team building events and filming.

The show had 25 registered sellers from Penang and the larger Malaysia travel and business events industry.

In his message to the travel trade members, Penang State Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy, Yeoh Soon Hin said, “Penang is ready to welcome all Indian travellers back to Penang. We look forward to the day that you could personally indulge yourselves in the best that Penang has to offer; from its amazing food to our world-class hospitality.”

“The business events industry’s resilience is truly inspiring and I believe the industry will rebuild itself faster through a positive momentum set by the bureau and the Business Events Penang industry players. Understanding that, the Penang government has also taken a number of initiatives to help the industry recover, which also includes a 3-year long Business Events Penang Rejuvenation Plan 2021 – 2023,” Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister of Penang, said.