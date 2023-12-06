New Delhi

The decisive mandate that the Zoram’s People Movement (ZPM) got in the Mizoram assembly polls rides on the people’s mass aspirations for complete socio-economic reform in the northeastern state, fed up as they were from three decades of corruption and underdevelopment that had left government coffers virtually empty, newly-elected ruling party MLA, TBC Lalvenchhunga, told businessline.

A former Indian Navy sailor, Aizawl West-I legislator, Lalvenchhunga, is one of many like-minded people who came together to form the ZPM, a coalition of six different regional parties and NGOs, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls for a ‘Better Mizoram’. The ZPM won 27 seats, while the ousted ruling Mizoram National Front (MNF) managed 10 seats, BJP 2 and Congress 1 in the contest for the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

In the complete rout, MNF’s former Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost the Aizawl East-1 seat to ZPM candidate Lalthansanga along with his other former cabinet colleagues, indicating the strong anti-incumbency mood of the people.

The government is going to be sworn in on Friday, with ZPM’s president, Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, taking over as the new Chief Minister. Lalvenchhunga, a political affairs committee member of the party, believes that the ZPM regime would offer a regime unparalleled in the northeastern states. To walk the talk, in the ZPM meeting held last evening, Lalduhoma and the legislators have agreed to lead an austere life to change the narrative of the ostentatious lifestyle politicians of the northeast lead.

The cavalcade of cars for the CM and ministers would be a thing of the past, the CM and each minister would get only one official car and staff strength would be pruned from at least half-a- dozen assistants they usually are assigned, Lalvenchhunga said, giving an insight into the charter of dos and don’ts that would be out once the ZPM government is formed.

“We don’t promise anything. We mean it. It’s an issue of principles and our responsibility and we will deliver it,” he emphasises. The belief in “nothing for free” holds true for all in the party, he remarks. The sentiment is endorsed by his women colleague in the assembly, Lalrinpuii. “There may be a parallel in some parts (with AAP) as we want change in Mizoram as it happened in Delhi. We have good morals and we are willing to work hard for a turnaround,” she replies to a query when asked that the AAP too has come under criticism for evolving into a regular political outfit.

