The Ministry of Defence (MoD), on Thursday, signed an MoU with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to promote use of millets and healthy eating practices among the armed forces.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote use of millets and healthy eating practices among the Armed Forces and ensure availability of safe & nutritious food was signed in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Minister of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) Shri… pic.twitter.com/hae2ogLGBv — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 13, 2023

This collaboration, said the MoD, will also ensure the training of food handlers and chefs of mess, canteens of the armed forces, and other food outlets on food safety and hygiene as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. “It signifies a shared commitment to the health and well-being of the armed forces to enable them to remain strong and resilient in their service to the nation. The MoU will also encourage the families of the Armed Forces and the community at large to adopt nutritious diets, make healthy food choices, and maintain food safety,” stated the Ministry.

Also read: Record procurement and distribution of millets planned for 2023-24

It was signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) Mansukh Mandaviya. Both also unveiled a book titled ‘Healthy Recipes for Defence’ to promote the consumption of Shree Anna (millets) and its health benefits.

The book, compiled by FSSAI, offers a range of millet-based dishes that will serve as a valuable resource for different canteens and food outlets under the MoD. Given the challenging terrains and varied climatic conditions faced by the defence personnel, the significance of variety in diet assumes great importance. Millets are known for their nutritional value and can contribute to a well-balanced and diverse diet.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and other senior officials of MoD and MoHFW were present on the occasion.