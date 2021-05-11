Modi, Bhutanese PM discuss Covid-19 related cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Covid-19 cooperation with Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

“The Bhutan Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the Government and the people of India in their efforts against the recent wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister conveyed his sincere thanks to the people and government of Bhutan for their good wishes and support,” as per an official release.

Modi also appreciated the leadership of the King of Bhutan in managing the country’s fight against the pandemic, and extended his best wishes to the Bhutanese PM for the continuing efforts.

The special friendship between India and Bhutan, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, shared cultural heritage, and strong people-to-people links, had been further brought into prominence by the on-going health crisis, the two leaders observed.