Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi is all set to be sworn with over 40 Ministers on Sunday.

From the list, it is clear that apart from Modi, all other four members of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the highest sub committee of the Cabinet will be retained. These include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman.

From the outgoing cabinets, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitendra Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Giriraj Singh, G Kishan Reddy , Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prahlad Joshi, Pankaj Chaudhary, BL V Verma, Sarvanand Sonowal, Anupriya Patel, Annapurna Devi, beside few will continue to be the Council of Ministers.

From allies, Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ram Vilas), H D Kumarswamy (JD-S), Jayant Choudhury (RLD), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-S), Ramnath Thakur (JD-U), Chandrashekhar Choudhary (AJSU) and Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh (JD-U) beside others to be part of new Council.

Earlier in the day, Modi called all, slated to be sworn in, for a pep talk at his official residence. It is believed that he discussed 100 days agenda and gave first set of direction. Before that he visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Samadhi Sthal and the War Memorial.