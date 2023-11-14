Amid the on-going assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is scheduled to launch the PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission, a ₹24,000-crore scheme to ensure holistic development of an estimated 28 lakh tribal population. He will also release the 15th installment of PM-Kisan’s ₹2,000-each to over eight crore farmers across the country.

On the occasion of Jan Jaatiya Gaurav Divas, PM Modi selected Jharkhand to launch the PM PVTG scheme, which was announced in the 2023-24 Budget to improve the socio-economic conditions of 75 such PVTGs spread over 22,544 villages in 220 districts of 18 States and Union Territories.

“These tribes stay in scattered, remote and inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas, and hence a mission is planned to saturate the PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as road and telecom connectivity, electricity, safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition and sustainable livelihood opportunities,” an official source said.

The scheme will be implemented through the convergence of 11 interventions of 9 Ministries, the sources said, adding, norms under PMGSY, PMGAY, Jal Jeevan Mission will be relaxed to cover these remote habitations. Besides, saturation will be ensured for PMJAY, Sickle cell disease elimination, TB elimination and 100 per cent immunisation for PVTGs.

The Prime Minister will also release the 15th instalment (August-November 2023) of over ₹17,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, since it was due from August. The Centre has been transferring ₹6,000 to the bank accounts of land-owning eligible farmers every year, in three equal installments, under PM-Kisan, which was launched before the 2019 general election.

Though assembly poll in Mizoram and the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh has been completed, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan are slated to go for polls in the coming days.

Modi will also launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, and lay the foundation for projects worth ₹7,200 crore in the State.

The Prime Minister will flag-off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, marking the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. The focus of the yatra will be on reaching out to people and creating awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes such as sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare and clean drinking water, an official statement said.

