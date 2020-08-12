Monsoon left to own dynamics, next low soon

The outlook for heavy to very heavy rainfall continues over West, North-West and East India with the monsoon left to sustain on its own dynamics, after a Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave, that oversaw the busy spell over parts of the South Peninsula, moved away to the Maritime Continent (Indonesia, et al), Australia, and further away.

The monsoon seems to be assured of enough fire power of its own to work up the rainfall over the North as is borne by the presence of the active monsoon trough and the outlook for a fresh low-pressure area in the next day or two. A successor, likely in the making, may pop up over land, and could at best be a cyclonic circulation.

Cues from North-West Pacific

Does this mean the Bay of Bengal is sliding into a relapse after a brief period of enhanced activity? Cues are available from the East from the North-West Pacific/South China Sea that observed only the second typhoon in all of 2020 (compared to an average of about six for this time of the year). A remnant from one such had produced the first low in the Bay this month.

But tropical cyclone activity had improved in the North-West Pacific since then. Three tropical depressions, including two tropical storms, have been active across the region. This activity coincided with a relatively strong pulse of the MJO wave (that has transited the Indian Ocean after boosting the monsoon). The wave moves across periodically from the West to the East.

Early rain for Australia

The MJO wave went on to spark earlier-than-usual rainfall over North Australia, too. The northern rainfall onset occurs there when enough rainfall has fallen to stimulate plant growth after the tropical dry season. The early onset of rainfall is linked also to La Nina forming sooner than later, which increases the likelihood of above-average rainfall across much of Australia.

Latest observations have shown further cooling in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean towards La Nina thresholds, an update from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said. Climate models indicate further cooling is likely to occur, with the majority of models suggesting sea surface temperatures will approach or exceed La Nina thresholds in September-November.

Another MJO pulse expected

The Australian Bureau has declared a La Nina watch, but it is not a guarantee that a La Nina will occur; rather it is an indication that some of the typical precursors of the event are in place. Meanwhile, climate models suggest the current MJO event would weaken soon. Some models indicate it will redevelop near the Americas or Africa in a week or two.

In a La Nina event, the western parts of the Equatorial Pacific (closer to the Asian continent) warm up even as the East cools. The enhanced sea-surface temperatures over this part of the Pacific waters set up stormy weather and cloudiness. In this manner, the event has been acknowledged to have a key bearing to the success of an ongoing Indian monsoon.