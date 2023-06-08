Apart from 14 fixed dose combinations banned by the Centre last week, more data and market information is being sought on three other combinations, while two other combinations have been cleared.

According to a senior health ministry official, there were 19 combinations which were claimed to pre-1988.

A fixed dose combination is one where two or more drugs are used in a certain fixed dose. If it is combined for the first time it falls under the category of a new drug.

As per the official, the two combinations declared rational (whose usage can be continued) include a mixture of chlorpheniramine maleate, ammonium chloride and sodium citrate used mostly to treat cough. The second combination that was cleared for usage include one of imipramine and diazepam, that is generally used to treat depression.

More data has been sought on three combinations.

The first one of this include paracetamol, phenylephrine and caffeine, used to treat ‘cough and cold’ and also common cold and allergies like sneezing and so on.

The second combination included caffeine, paracetamol, phenylephrine and chlorpheniramine, also used for treating common cold and cough.

The third combination is that of paracetamol, propyphenazone and caffeine used to treat moderate pain.

“As of now these three combinations will continue and more data is required on their impact,”the official said.

The other fourteen banned combinations — used for treating common infections, cough and fever combinations — include Nimesulide Paracetamol dispersible tablets, Chlopheniramine Maleate Codeine Syrup, Pholcodine Promethazine, Amoxicillin Bromhexine and Bromhexine Dextromethorphan Ammonium Chloride Menthol, Paracetamol Bromhexine Phenylephrine Chlorpheniramine Guaiphenesin and Salbutamol Bromhexine.