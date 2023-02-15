South Africa has emerged as a key destination for tourists from India in 2022. “An increasing number of Indian travellers are choosing South Africa as their next adventure destination. Over 50,000 Indian tourists visited the country till November 2022,” a top executive of South African Tourism said.

“In 2022, India moved up two spots to become the sixth largest international source market for driving tourism in South Africa,” the executive said.

The numbers have far exceeded the target of bringing about 33,900 visitors set at the beginning of the recovery year.

To keep up the momentum and attract more tourists, the African country is holding roadshows in Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

A 35-member trade delegation is showcasing innovative offerings for Indian consumers and trade partners.

Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head (Middle East, India & South East) South African Tourism, said that the country was targeting to achieve an increase of 72 per cent in Indian travellers ove the previous year’s target.

“This is the 19 th edition of our annual India Roadshow. India continues to be a focus market for us,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2022, Hyderabad became the third largest source market for South African Tourism, with Mumbai and Delhi as the leading cities.

Nearly 67 per cent of the travellers from the city visited the African country during the summer.